Liverpool are on the south coast tonight as they face Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round. Here is how to watch on TV and stream online worldwide.

After seeing off Leicester in the third round, the Reds were drawn against Premier League opposition for the next stage of the League Cup.

Standing between Jurgen Klopp‘s in-form side and a place in the quarter-finals are Bournemouth, who arrive on the back of their first league win of the campaign.

Bournemouth already suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the league back in August, but Klopp and his players will not be underestimating them in the cup.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 3.45pm in New York, 12.45pm in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Bournemouth vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s League Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, beIN Sports Connect, DAZN Austria, Arena Sport 3P, Arena Sport 4, Moja TV, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 6, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport+ Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports MAX 4, Setanta Sports 3 Georgia, DAZN Germany, Arena4, Viaplay Iceland, Mola, DAZN Italia, DAZN Japan, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Arena 3 Premium, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, Sport TV4, Digi Sport 4 Romania, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, DAZN Switzerland

