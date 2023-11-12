Liverpool are finally back at Anfield and host Brentford in the final game before the international break. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

The Reds return to Anfield off the back of two lacklustre away performances, and will be hoping their home comforts help secure their eighth league win of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is without a number of players due to injury and suspension and Brentford will hope to capitalise, though no visiting team has yet to take anything away from Anfield in 2023/24.

Let’s hope that remains the case!

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

