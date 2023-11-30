It is time for Liverpool’s final home group game, with LASK the visitors at a very cold Anfield. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

The Reds can secure their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with a victory tonight, and a place in the last 16 is on the cards should the result in the other match fall the right way.

Jurgen Klopp is to call in reinforcements for this one as the busy schedule gets up and running, and he has asked for a “proper European night” at Anfield to get the job done.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Linz, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. LASK is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. LASK is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. LASK is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

