Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as they prepare to face Luton for the first time since 2008. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds have won four games in a row in all competitions and can temporarily leapfrog Tottenham if they pick up all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Luton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, and live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Luton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Luton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

Luton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Luton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Luton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digitalb, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Premier League TV, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo, 2SuperSport, GOtv Football, Csport.tv, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Austria, 4Sky Go, Star Sports Select, Sports 3 Asia, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Paramount+, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV, DStv Now, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3, Skylink, See, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, Sport360, Setanta Sports Georgia, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Now E, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, SCTV Vidio, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV, SuperSport Kosova 1, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Viaplay Netherlands, TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Online, Prima Sport 3, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Orange TV Go, Orange Sport 2 Romania, Prima Play, SuperSport GO tv Football, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain,Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, eltaott.tv, True ID, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Sky Ultra HD, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

