A massive test awaits Liverpool as they look to leapfrog Man City in the table at the Etihad Stadium. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

The international break is over, hallelujah! And we’re straight back in the thick of the action with Pep Guardiola’s side playing host as first meets second in the table.

A Jurgen Klopp side has not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015 and it is about time that changed, so why can’t that be today?

The nerves have well and truly kicked in. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney,4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, and live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

