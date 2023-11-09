Liverpool can book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League tonight as they visit Toulouse. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

A win for the Reds will guarantee progress beyond the group stage, and if Union SG fail to win at LASK, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are into the last 16.

It is a major incentive in only the fourth game of the Europa League campaign, then, as Liverpool visit a struggling Ligue 1 side.

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (GMT) – or 6.45pm in Toulouse, 12.45pm in New York, 9.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 9.45pm in Dubai and 8.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Toulouse vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Toulouse vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Toulouse vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Toulouse vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Europa League game on the following channels worldwide:

