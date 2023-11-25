★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 25, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“We really are title challengers” – Liverpool fans hail “superb point” vs. Man City

Liverpool battled their way to an excellent 1-1 draw away to Man City, with fans exhausted at the final whistle but proud of their team’s efforts.

The Reds faced their biggest game of the season to date, with one point separating the two sides before kick-off at the Etihad.

A tight first-half saw Erling Haaland benefit from some poor marking to open the scoring, but Liverpool did create opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold brilliantly equalised late in the day, firing home from the edge of the box, earning the visitors a brilliant point.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the draw on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Plenty of post-match positivity…

“Proud of the team performance today, fought back against a strong team at their home ground, take the hard earned point and move on to the next game”

Dave Murray on Facebook

“All in all, considering the circumstances, it was an excellent result. We’re still alive and, above all, when it comes to deciding the championship, we won’t be regretting a defeat we could have avoided. We’ve lost championships by one point. Maybe this time it will be decided on goal difference…”

Alex S. in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Concern for Alisson..

 

Is a title race on?

“We did good considering we didn’t play well. Positive is if we can play that poorly and still draw at the Etihad what can we do at our best? A valuable point.”

James Chauke on Facebook

“Absolutely chuffed. At theirs, 12.30 kick off, nowhere near our best and under the cosh. Precious point that. Plus we stopped them getting the record. That’ll feel like a loss for them.”

Aphex in the This Is Anfield comments

