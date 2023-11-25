Liverpool battled their way to an excellent 1-1 draw away to Man City, with fans exhausted at the final whistle but proud of their team’s efforts.

The Reds faced their biggest game of the season to date, with one point separating the two sides before kick-off at the Etihad.

A tight first-half saw Erling Haaland benefit from some poor marking to open the scoring, but Liverpool did create opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold brilliantly equalised late in the day, firing home from the edge of the box, earning the visitors a brilliant point.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the draw on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Plenty of post-match positivity…

The (very) rare occasion where it actually is a good point. Liverpool earned that and deserved it. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 25, 2023

Yep, I’ll take that all day long. Not a great performance but a great point. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) November 25, 2023

Excellent result. Well done lads. If ever a draw could be excellent it's away at the Etihad, after an international break, in an early kick off. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 25, 2023

Broadly decent performance, excellent goal, excellent point. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 25, 2023

Neither team at their best, but a point is great all things considered. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 25, 2023

“Proud of the team performance today, fought back against a strong team at their home ground, take the hard earned point and move on to the next game”

– Dave Murray on Facebook

“All in all, considering the circumstances, it was an excellent result. We’re still alive and, above all, when it comes to deciding the championship, we won’t be regretting a defeat we could have avoided. We’ve lost championships by one point. Maybe this time it will be decided on goal difference…”

– Alex S. in the This Is Anfield comments

They’ve won 23 on the bounce at home. A point is a very good result for us. — Danny (@dlmjnk) November 25, 2023

FT: 1-1. These two teams quite easily the best teams in the country. Liverpool came alive second half, showed City enough respect but not too much. — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) November 25, 2023

A point away against Manchester City, in a 12:30 kick off after international break. We take it. Onto the next — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) November 25, 2023

The first team to stop City winning a home game this year. It's a great point in any circumstances but on the balance of the performance it's even better. Hopefully Alisson isn't seriously hurt – he stepped up massively after the 1st goal. Kept us in it. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 25, 2023

Concern for Alisson..

Good result. Would have been a big shame if we’d lost that as a result of a mistake in the first half. Have to hope Alisson and Jota injuries aren’t serious. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) November 25, 2023

Alisson, I’m glad you got your annual distribution jitters out the way and it didn’t cost us too tough. Now eat a fat steak and get back to business — bp ?? (@borgixprxdeli) November 25, 2023

Defo take that result and pray for Alisson’s hamstring….. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 25, 2023

The team saved Alisson today. And thank fuck for that. It’s rare he has an off-game, but we take that result allll day. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) November 25, 2023

Fuck me, did we just lose 2 players to hamstring injuries as we head into December? ? — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) November 25, 2023

Alisson man. One of the worst performances he’s had in this shirt man — – ? (@lewinh0_) November 25, 2023

Is a title race on?

Wow we really are title challengers — Jermiz_LFC (@jermiz7878) November 25, 2023

TBH we were not our best but against this formidable Man City team, I'd take this draw. The title race is ON. YNWA — Jarvo 69?? (@funnybooz) November 25, 2023

“We did good considering we didn’t play well. Positive is if we can play that poorly and still draw at the Etihad what can we do at our best? A valuable point.”

– James Chauke on Facebook

“Absolutely chuffed. At theirs, 12.30 kick off, nowhere near our best and under the cosh. Precious point that. Plus we stopped them getting the record. That’ll feel like a loss for them.”

– Aphex in the This Is Anfield comments

We are in this title race, no doubt about that! — T (@Troy_LFC6) November 25, 2023