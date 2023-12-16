Ahead of facing Man United, Alisson has explained the quick recovery from his injury sustained against Man City, with a surprising admission.

When Alisson pulled his hamstring in the closing stages against Man City, there were fears he could miss Liverpool’s packed festive period.

Thankfully, his recovery was quicker than expected, and he missed just three games due to the problem.

Speaking ahead of the Man United match, Alisson told Liverpool’s official website: “It was a small injury but still you have to take care of it, you have to recover, you have to train as well.”

Liverpool’s goalkeeper went on to make a surprising statement, saying: “To be honest, I trained more being injured than I train normally!

“I spent a lot of the time on the bed doing treatments, I spent a lot of time in the gym, working at the training ground, working at home to be back as quick as I could.”

The games Alisson missed were against Fulham, Sheffield United and LASK, all of which Liverpool won. “I think it wasn’t bad,” the Brazilian added.

“I just want to be thankful here for the physios, for the medical department, for the fitness coaches, for the goalkeeper coaches and for the manager as well to trust me to bring me back to the team.”

Alisson has actually had a surprising amount of injuries for a goalkeeper, missing 29 games with various physical issues since arriving at Liverpool in 2018.

Thankfully, the longest of those lay-offs came back in 2019 when Liverpool were well-equipped to deal with his absence.

The world’s best goalkeeper, in our opinion, also spoke about his emotions ahead of the Man United match.

Liverpool’s No. 1 said: “It’s really special for us, for players and for the supporters as well.

“We know how big the importance is of supporters here at this club, it was one of the reasons why I came here to play for Liverpool: the atmosphere at Anfield, how the supporters can push the team forward.

“I think people always need to remember that.”