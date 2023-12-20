Fluminense midfielder Andre has admitted his “dream” of joining a Premier League club, but the one-time Liverpool target may be forced to wait longer.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer and those rumours persisted throughout the early months of the season.

It was then reported last month that the Reds were not planning to follow up on their enquiry and make a move for the 22-year-old in January, with Fulham said to be a more likely destination.

According to Globo, Fluminense are yet to receive any formal bids for Andre and are exploring the possibility of holding on to him until the summer as a result.

It is thought that an offer in the region of £30 million would be enough to tempt the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side into what would represent a club-record sale, but that valuation is yet to be met.

This means the midfielder may be forced to wait if he is to secure a move to England, something that he has confessed would be a “big dream” for him.

“I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there,” the Brazilian told CBS Sports.

“I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Andre and his team-mates are currently bidding to become the first Brazilian side in over a decade to capture the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, having booked their place in Friday’s final against Man City with a 2-0 win over Al Ahly earlier in the week.

Their qualification for that tournament came via their Copa Libertadores victory in November, following a run which ultimately prevented Liverpool from making a concrete approach in the summer.

While the Reds look to have taken themselves out of the conversation to sign the midfielder in next month’s transfer window, there will no doubt be plenty of other suitors credited with interest until his almost inevitable eventual switch to Europe.