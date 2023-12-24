There were outstanding defensive performances in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield, but attacking options once again flattered to deceive.

The Reds and the Gunners went toe-to-toe in an enthralling Premier League clash on Saturday night, and in the end, a share of the spoils felt fair.

It was a nightmare start for Liverpool, who fell behind to a Gabriel header, but Mohamed Salah was on-hand to equalise brilliantly before half-time.

Chances came and went for both teams after the break, but Arsenal returned south still top of the table at Christmas.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the Telegraph, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Liverpool’s best player at Anfield was Ibrahima Konate (8.0), who was immaculate up against an excellent Arsenal attack.

The Frenchman found himself isolated at times, not least up against the dangerous Gabriel Martinelli, but he handled him expertly.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan pointed out that Konate “ended the match with nine recoveries and seven duels won of his 11 contested,” describing his performance as “colossal.”

Meanwhile, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle claimed that the Liverpool defender “put in some crunching challenges early on as Arsenal threatened to take complete control.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.6) got the second-highest score, with some of his passing outrageous at times.

It was the 24-year-old who assisted Salah with a raking long ball, and the Telegraph‘s Sam Dean said his “exquisite passes are simply what the fans have come to expect.”

Completing the top-three were Wataru Endo (7.3) and Mohamed Salah (7.3), both of whom made important contributions.

The Japanese was “quick with his feet and in his decision to press Arsenal,” according to Durkan, while Salah’s finish for his goal was hailed as “decisive” by Dean.

The worst rating of the evening went to Luis Diaz (5.4), who continues to look like a shadow of the player who shone so much before his knee injury.

Liverpool are next in action on Boxing Day, as they head to Burnley for another Premier League clash (5.30pm UK).