It was mostly defensive players that stood out in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at Burnley on Boxing Day, with Darwin Nunez also rating well.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side knew victory would take them back above Arsenal, prior to the Gunners’ home clash with West Ham on Thursday.

Nunez steered home an expert finish to give Liverpool an early lead, but the Reds were wasteful too often in the first half.

The returning Diogo Jota sealed the three points late in the day, as the Merseysiders finished their 2023 fixtures with a win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The highest rating of the evening was awarded to Virgil van Dijk (8.0), who really is back to being the best defender in the world.

Liverpool’s captain was faultless at the heart of the defence, winning aerial duels, producing quality on the ball and leading superbly.

TIA’s Mark Delgado even claimed that it has “been about two months since he put a toe wrong, never mind a foot,” also saying he “made a couple of good recoveries.”

Van Dijk “dominated the aerial battle once again”, according to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, as he played a huge part in a vital Reds win.

Jarell Quansah (7.3) was in the runner-up spot and deservedly so, as his stock continues to rise by the week.

Tom Maston of GOAL hailed the English centre-back, in what was “another assured showing from the youngster,” and FotMob noted that he won nine out of 11 duels in the air.

In third place was Nunez (7.2), who finally ended his 12-game goal drought after producing an inch-perfect finish in the opening minutes.

Delgado felt the Uruguayan “looked a man in confidence” from the off, while Doyle thought he was “far more comfortable playing down the middle.”

The lowest Boxing Day score was handed to Ryan Gravenberch (6.1), as the Dutchman still adjusts to life in a Liverpool shirt.