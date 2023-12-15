There weren’t too many performances to shout about in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Union SG, but Jarell Quansah scored and largely impressed.

A much-changed Reds team were never fully at the races on Thursday night, in what was essentially a dead rubber Europa League clash.

Having fallen behind, Quansah equalised with a lethal finish, but the hosts scored again before the break and Liverpool never recovered.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

On an instantly forgettable night for Liverpool, Quansah (6.7) got the highest average rating, as he continues to impress this season.

Granted, the youngster wasn’t perfect, but he took his goal brilliantly and was generally solid in his defensive work.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Quansah the Man of the Match award – admittedly, only a seven-out-of-10 rating – saying he “won his share of headers and blocked a few attempted runs through.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo thought the Englishman “took his goal like a veteran centre-forward, smashing home with aplomb from Jones’ corner.”

Next up in the ratings was Caoimhin Kelleher (6.5), who made one strong stop in the first half and showed again what a solid understudy he is to Alisson.

Goal’s Peter McVitie lauded the Irishman for pulling off a “couple of good saves in the second half,” but did claim that he “should have done much better for the goals.”

In joint third place were Ibrahima Konate (5.6) and Harvey Elliott (5.6), neither of whom were exactly earth-shattering.

Doyle admitted that Konate was “difficult to judge too harshly in such a makeshift back four,” while Delgado felt that Elliott was “probably the best on the ball in midfield.”

As for the poorest score, Cody Gakpo (4.4) had a stinker of a night leading the line, not helping his chances of starting against Man United on Sunday.

That’s Liverpool’s next game – it’s fair to say that match at Anfield will mean a lot more than this one!