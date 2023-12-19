Ben Doak to undergo surgery – lengthy lay off for Liverpool winger

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is facing an extended period on the sidelines, with the 18-year-old requiring surgery on a knee injury.

The Reds’ winger limped off in the under-21s’ fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, and assistant manger Pepijn Lijnders has revealed it is a serious injury.

“That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery,” explained Lijnders on Tuesday.

“That one will take [a] longer time.

“He is young, he is a fit guy, he is a positive guy so for sure he will come back stronger, and we need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball, how he was. He can take time and we will wait for him.”

That final phrase, “we will wait for him” has become quite the favourite of Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp when referring to players sidelined for the long term.

The injury, though, is a massive personal blow to the young Scot, who has made five appearances so far this season, four of them as starts.

Given how long the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Kaide Gordon have ended up sidelined for, it could be quite a while before we see Doak in action again.

An injury of Doak’s severity would typically mean a lay off of at least three months and possibly six months.