Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Liverpool coaching staff always knew that Caoimhin Kelleher would eventually emerge as a genuine option at first-team level.

The Irishman is in line for his longest run in the senior side this month as a result of the muscle injury suffered by Alisson against Man City.

It is the latest milestone in the career of a ‘keeper who played a crucial role in bringing League Cup success to the club two seasons ago.

Kelleher’s impact has come as no surprise to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, who was singing his praises to Klopp upon his arrival at Anfield eight years ago.

And, when asked if the 25-year-old is ready to be No. 1 for the first team, the manager replied: “Yeah, no doubt. We see him every day in training, he is an exceptional talent.

“Maybe we don’t mention the name often enough, but John Achterberg said to me from day one when I was in that this will be our homegrown boy who will make it.

“Since then, we see every step, he was a boy now a man. Top goalie, no doubt.

“He is, in general, a focused person and we will not see him in a bar tonight (Thursday) celebrating the clean sheet! That’s not a problem. Caoimh is prepared for that, he wants that now.”

Klopp also revealed that he held discussions with Kelleher over a potential summer exit before Liverpool elected to block the move due to homegrown concerns.

He continued: “We had discussions in the summer obviously about [moving on] but as long as we don’t have a solution we cannot loan players.

“He is homegrown and the first responsibility is to do the best for Liverpool and then we have to see how we can sort it.

“Now obviously for him, it is a situation he did not want to have, but, obviously, somehow yes because you want opportunities, you want to play, now he will get a few games, definitely. I trust him.”