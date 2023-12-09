Jurgen Klopp has made five changes, including an enforced one, as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the early Premier League kickoff this lunchtime.

For the second time in four days the Reds are on the road, with a trip to Selhurst Park bringing an opportunity to, at least briefly, take top spot.

Klopp’s side do so having endured a number of injuries in recent weeks, including a new setback for Alexis Mac Allister and a season-ending ACL blow for Joel Matip.

Alisson makes a surprise return to the starting lineup having returned to training on Thursday, taking over from Caoimhin Kelleher after three games out.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas make up a strong back line.

With Mac Allister out, Wataru Endo starts again in the No. 6 role, flanked by Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

There is a change in attack as Mohamed Salah lines up with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who will be hoping for a first goal in eight games.

Even with the injuries, Klopp has a number of strong options in reserve, including Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson has made two changes to the Palace side that lost 2-0 to Bournemouth in midweek, with Michael Olise and the injured Tyrick Mitchell dropping out.

Ex-Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne replaces Mitchell, while one-time Reds target Will Hughes joins the attack in place of Olise.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo

Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew; Edouard

Substitutes: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Olise, França, Ebiowei, Mateta