LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 30, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and LASK at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: 6 changes, Gravenberch starts

Jurgen Klopp has restored key names to his starting lineup for today’s clash with Fulham, with six changes to his side for the 2pm kickoff at Anfield.

Having rotated his squad with nine changes for the 4-0 victory over LASK in midweek, Klopp has maintained this approach for a return to the Premier League.

One player who keeps his place, though, is Caoimhin Kelleher, who starts in the Premier League for the first time since the 4-4 draw with Southampton in May.

The Irishman kept a clean sheet on Thursday night, and will be hoping to do so again behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Alexis Mac Allister takes over from Wataru Endo at the base of the midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch more advanced.

Mohamed Salah is also retained from the Europa League win, joined by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Doak, Gakpo

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Substituted: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Lukic, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinicius

