Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes as he restores his first-choice starters for Liverpool vs. Man United, with Wataru Endo one of just two to keep his place.

The Reds headed into the weekend top of the Premier League, and now have a prime opportunity to stay there heading into their clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

In their way, though, are a United side who will be eager to make up for the 7-0 thrashing in this fixture last season, albeit having lost three of their last four games.

Alisson is back between the sticks for this one, having been rested for the trip to Union SG in the Europa League.

The same can be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who start alongside Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas in defence.

Wataru Endo will take up the No. 6 role, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch completing the midfield.

And in-form Mohamed Salah, who scored his 200th goal for Liverpool last time out vs. Crystal Palace, is back in attack with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Though the likes of Thiago, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota miss out, Klopp has a strong bench including Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford