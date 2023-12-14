Jurgen Klopp has named a young, heavily rotated side as Liverpool take on Union SG in a Europa League dead rubber, with nine changes from the weekend.

With four key names left on Merseyside and six others out injured, it was always set to be a much-changed side lining up at Lotto Park.

That has now been confirmed, with Liverpool releasing their teamsheet ahead of kickoff in Group E.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes ninth start of the season in place of Alisson, with the Irishman never before having made as many appearances in a single campaign.

Ahead of Kelleher in defence are Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers.

Wataru Endo starts again at the base of midfield, with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones among the side’s most experienced players despite being 20 and 22 respectively.

Mohamed Salah did not make the trip having been rested, leaving Ben Doak to start on the right flank and Kaide Gordon to make his first appearance since January 2022, flanking Cody Gakpo in attack.

At an average age of just 22 years and 156 days, it is the youngest-ever side Liverpool have fielded in European competition.

It is also the second-youngest senior side the club has ever fielded, excluding the two academy teams to play Aston Villa and Shrewsbury in the cups in 2019/20.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Doak, Gordon, Gakpo

Substitutes: Pitaluga, Mrozek, Gomez, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Hill, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Koumas, Diaz, Nunez

Union SG: Moris; Burgess, Machida, Mac Allister; Castro-Montes, Amani, Sadiki, Puertes, Lapoussin; Amoura, Nilsson

Substitutes: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Teklab, Rodriguez, Terho, Sykes, Huygevelde, Leysen