Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to the side that drew 0-0 at home to Man United, as Liverpool look to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals.

West Ham are the visitors in the quarter-final clash at Anfield, with just 270 minutes separating Liverpool from a date at Wembley at the end of February.

David Moyes’ Hammers will be hoping to scupper that particular journey, but they will need to end a run of four straight defeats to the Reds if they are to do so.

Caoimhin Kelleher takes his place in goal for this one, hoping to keep Liverpool’s first clean sheet in the competition this season.

In front of him, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas will line up in the back four.

Wataru Endo is set to assume the holding role again, and he will be accompanied in the middle of the park by Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Hoping to help fire the Reds into the semi-final from the front three will be Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

With the tie being sandwiched in between huge league clashes with Man United and Arsenal, Klopp has named Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold among the substitutes.

Bobby Clark is named in a first-team squad for the first time in almost a year, having come off the bench to score the winner for the U21s at the weekend after a long injury.

Moyes has shuffled his pack with six changes of his own from Sunday’s 3-0 win over Wolves, with James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma among those dropping out.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Szoboszlai, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Diaz, Gordon, Salah

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama