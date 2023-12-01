Conor Bradley has put pen to paper on a new deal at Liverpool, keeping the youngster at the club long-term as he vies to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

Bradley has been at the club since 2019, and he has made significant strides in the years since, first establishing himself with the academy and then with Bolton on loan last season.

The Northern Ireland international has featured predominantly at right-back for the club but was deployed slightly further up the pitch in League One last season, where he thrived.

A total of 53 appearances and seven goals saw him take home a number of individual honours, and after a frustrating start to this season with injury, he has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old’s deal is said to be for three years and is a show of confidence from the Reds, and a reflection of the progress made by Bradley.

The young defender was part of Klopp’s initial pre-season squad that travelled to Germany but his summer was cut short with a stress fracture in his back.

Bradley was sidelined for four months for what he termed a “frustrating” injury that was “hard to take,” but he made his long-awaited return off the bench against LASK.

Klopp has name-checked Bradley on a number of occasions and after his return from injury, the manager said: “A real prospect for us. We really count on him.

“It’s a pure joy to see [Conor] back in training. He had a top pre-season with us, then all of a sudden he was out for a long, long time. Good to have him back.”

Bradley is eager to seize the opportunity now ahead of him, saying: “I just want to help the team as much as I can and I just need to try and stay available as much as I can, there’s loads of games coming up so, hopefully, there will be plenty of chances.”

There is a role to fight for, and after learning the ropes of the ‘new’ hybrid right-back position in the summer, Bradley will take it up a notch in the coming weeks and months.