Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Curtis Jones shows why he “has to start” vs. Arsenal with “phenomenal” 2-goal display

Liverpool were back to their devastating best as they put five beyond West Ham to seal their place in the League Cup semi-final, and Curtis Jones was the name on everyone’s lips.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were quicker in possession, more assured and, importantly, had a spark about them again with a League Cup semi-final on the line.

After going 90 frustrating minutes without finding the net over the weekend, Dominik Szoboszlai ended the wait with a delightful long-range strike.

Jones was another who enjoyed his evening, masterfully scoring Liverpool’s second and his first of the season – a key cog in a dominant machine at Anfield.

To put the Reds’ dominance into context, the Hammers recorded their first shot in the 71st minute, and to celebrate the occasion, Cody Gakpo added Liverpool’s third straight after – very thoughtful of him!

They got a consolation but Mohamed Salah and Jones hit back, and with a free-flowing performance under the belt, there was plenty of positivity to go around for players and fans with a semi-final to come…

 

Jones headlined the list of positives, but he wasn’t alone!

“Jones vastly improved in that second half. Unlucky for Darwin. His work rate and energy is impressive and he deserved a goal.

But the press and counter press today was great to see. The best it’s been for some time. Szobo’s best game for weeks too. Plenty to be confident about going into Saturday’s game.”

Michael Hugh in TIA comments.

 

It was just what was needed…roll on Saturday!

The night could not have gone any better for Liverpool; a victory, five goals, no injuries and the ability to rest and inject confidence back into the team ahead of Saturday.

Oh, and a semi-final appearance next month! There’s plenty to be positive about for the Reds and this came at just the right time with only three short days before we’re back at Anfield to do it all over again.

Up the semi-final-bound Reds!

