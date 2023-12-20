Liverpool were back to their devastating best as they put five beyond West Ham to seal their place in the League Cup semi-final, and Curtis Jones was the name on everyone’s lips.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were quicker in possession, more assured and, importantly, had a spark about them again with a League Cup semi-final on the line.

After going 90 frustrating minutes without finding the net over the weekend, Dominik Szoboszlai ended the wait with a delightful long-range strike.

Jones was another who enjoyed his evening, masterfully scoring Liverpool’s second and his first of the season – a key cog in a dominant machine at Anfield.

To put the Reds’ dominance into context, the Hammers recorded their first shot in the 71st minute, and to celebrate the occasion, Cody Gakpo added Liverpool’s third straight after – very thoughtful of him!

They got a consolation but Mohamed Salah and Jones hit back, and with a free-flowing performance under the belt, there was plenty of positivity to go around for players and fans with a semi-final to come…

Jones headlined the list of positives, but he wasn’t alone!

He's not perfect by any means, but Liverpool's midfield always feels more balanced with Curtis Jones in it nowadays. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 20, 2023

Jones has to start against Arsenal. He looked tentative tonight at first but has grown into it, then gone from strength to strength. Isn’t the same player as Gravenberch on the ball (albeit he’s not that far off), but offers greater balance and control. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 20, 2023

Three academy players at the heart of this win: Kelleher, Quansah and Jones. Plus TAA and Bradley who came on. What brilliant work has been done there. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 20, 2023

The midfield looks a lot more cohesive with Jones in there. Better shape. Steady. I think if Mac Allister isn't available then Jones has to play Saturday. — Carl (@Carl_M79) December 20, 2023

Salah, Gakpo and Szoboszlai all scoring. Darwin with an assist. Jones brilliant as was Elliott. It’s not all doom and gloom. Plenty of up’s and down’s to come. Saturday we go again! Up The Reds. ?#LFC — Sajad (@SajadIqbalLFC) December 20, 2023

“Jones vastly improved in that second half. Unlucky for Darwin. His work rate and energy is impressive and he deserved a goal. But the press and counter press today was great to see. The best it’s been for some time. Szobo’s best game for weeks too. Plenty to be confident about going into Saturday’s game.” – Michael Hugh in TIA comments.

Endo proving people wrong, improving every game, doesn't look like a small fish anymore — Ricky (@RickyMann4) December 20, 2023

Passes like this are not normal. He does it so often that it’s gotten to the point where pundits etc hardly ever pick up on it anymore. Somehow, passes that a majority of players could only ever dream of making have become normalised for Trent https://t.co/QTBMI8cGAl — DB (@Kloppholic) December 20, 2023

Curtis Jones. Phenomenal. Liverpool all the better, in and out of possession, when he's in the team. By far the best player on the pitch tonight. Has to start against Arsenal. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) December 20, 2023

Curtis Jones showing why he should have started last weekend and has to start this weekend. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) December 20, 2023

It was just what was needed…roll on Saturday!

Exactly what Liverpool needed, that. A brilliant performance, a comfortable win, and goals from the frontline, which have been scarce of late. A big ask to go again against Arsenal on Saturday, but wins like this don't half help ease the fatigue. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 20, 2023

Great performance from Liverpool, perfect response to the drab game v United. Lot of selection headaches for Klopp now I'd say for Arsenal. — Robert (@rbtmagee) December 20, 2023

Lots to love about that tonight. Jones outstanding and plenty of others were bang at it too. Roll on Saturday. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) December 20, 2023

Well that was throughly enjoyable, clinical, aggressive & really progressive, bring on Arsenal — Ricky (@RickyMann4) December 20, 2023

Brilliant performance tonight from Liverpool, total domination from start to finish, that’s what you call a response Bring on Arsenal, i cannot wait — SECTION 128 (@BradYNWA6) December 20, 2023

One of Liverpool's very best performances of the season and a perfect response to Saturday. Conceded in the end but the defensive performance was one of the best aspects – 2 shots conceded all game, none till the 73rd minute. That's like Man City at their best. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) December 20, 2023

The night could not have gone any better for Liverpool; a victory, five goals, no injuries and the ability to rest and inject confidence back into the team ahead of Saturday.

Oh, and a semi-final appearance next month! There’s plenty to be positive about for the Reds and this came at just the right time with only three short days before we’re back at Anfield to do it all over again.

Up the semi-final-bound Reds!