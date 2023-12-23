★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Disgrace of a ref” – Liverpool fans rue missed chance, praise defence, divided on draw

Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Arsenal in a relentless Premier League contest, but Reds fans were mixed about the result.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced a huge game, knowing a win would send them top at Christmas, but missed chances proved costly.

Gabriel opened the scoring for Arsenal and Mohamed Salah equalised superbly, but a winning goal ended up evading both sides, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing one glorious chance.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the draw on social media.

 

Some rued the dropped points, with the attack proving frustrating…

“Two home games to be top of the table. Couldn’t deliver.”

Alex Whittley on Facebook

“I am fuming…. Absolutely fuming…. It feels like this match was made for Liverpool to not win… What a disgrace of a ref. Not to say some players again didn’t turn up.”

Gabriel Nedu on Facebook

 

Others felt the draw was perfectly adequate, though…

“Fair result in the end, but how many opportunities do we waste every game? Pretty I read the other day we’re top of that list!”

David Lee Jones on Facebook

“The draw will hurt a lot mostly because of how good that chance was. Looking from a different angle though, a point against a sharp and flying arsenal side is far from BAD result.”

SK99 in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Konate and Van Dijk were magnificent, among others…

“Much improved performance overall. Defence was great. Konate was a beast”

Liverpool_soul in the This Is Anfield comments

