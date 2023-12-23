Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Arsenal in a relentless Premier League contest, but Reds fans were mixed about the result.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced a huge game, knowing a win would send them top at Christmas, but missed chances proved costly.

Gabriel opened the scoring for Arsenal and Mohamed Salah equalised superbly, but a winning goal ended up evading both sides, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing one glorious chance.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the draw on social media.

Some rued the dropped points, with the attack proving frustrating…

Once again it’s the likes of Endo, Virgil and Gomez being MOTM tonight. Any hopes of an attacker being it in a game of high importance nah? — Ryan (@ryan3levis) December 23, 2023

Was an enjoyable game but ultimately you have to win these at home or else you look back at them with regret. That 4 on 1 will be the freeze frame that haunts us. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 23, 2023

Some immense defensive shifts at Anfield today: Saliba, Konate, Gabriel, Van Dijk, Rice, Endo, Gomez. Liverpool's attack is problematically being carried by Mohamed Salah, Arsenal's will be disappointed with how little they created and seemed to lack confidence. Good, tense game! — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 23, 2023

“Two home games to be top of the table. Couldn’t deliver.” – Alex Whittley on Facebook

Jota, MacAllister and Robertson back and you never know, but we have to be far more clinical. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 23, 2023

Dropped two points there. Big miss from Trent, should have got a penalty in the first half. Playing Jones for the full 90 on Wednesday is the decision that really makes me scratch my head as we needed him for 90 today. He was tremendous as well as Endo today. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) December 23, 2023

“I am fuming…. Absolutely fuming…. It feels like this match was made for Liverpool to not win… What a disgrace of a ref. Not to say some players again didn’t turn up.” – Gabriel Nedu on Facebook

That Trent miss is going to give me nightmares — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) December 23, 2023

Others felt the draw was perfectly adequate, though…

Liverpool will naturally be a bit disappointed not to have won that on the basis of the Alexander-Arnold chance and given it was at Anfield, but that was a tight, high-quality game that showcased they'll be right in title contention this season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 23, 2023

Great game. #LFC should have won it but you can't fault performance. Special praise to Gomez who was brilliant. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 23, 2023

Reds better side for majority of the second half but Arsenal good spell towards the end. Thought press went with midfield changes. Konate MOTM. VVD right up there too. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 23, 2023

You can look at it 2 ways, either you're a 4 points dropped in the last 2 games person, or a 1 point off top, last 16 Europa League, semi finals of a cup person. First person will spend their lives being disappointed, and the second person will always believe in a positive way. — Liverpool 2.0 (@DelfinaBeatle53) December 23, 2023

“Fair result in the end, but how many opportunities do we waste every game? Pretty I read the other day we’re top of that list!”

– David Lee Jones on Facebook

“The draw will hurt a lot mostly because of how good that chance was. Looking from a different angle though, a point against a sharp and flying arsenal side is far from BAD result.”

– SK99 in the This Is Anfield comments

That result is absolutely fine. Win would've been fantastic, clearly, but a draw very fair and Arsenal are in a great moment. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 23, 2023

Ugh. Not great, but not the worst. Arsenal 100% playing for a draw with the 2nd half time wasting. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) December 23, 2023

I came into that game not really sure if this Liverpool side has it for a title race. They do. They very much do. Up the Reds. — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) December 23, 2023

Konate and Van Dijk were magnificent, among others…

That was a master class from the four centre backs on show today ?#LIVARS — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 23, 2023

Endo, Konate, van Dijk & Trent excellent. Jones also good, and worked well with Wataru. Szoboszlai not that good on the ball but tireless off it. Diaz and Gakpo offered little and are a worry. 1-1 a fair result. Both teams with same shots (13) and similar xG. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 23, 2023

“Much improved performance overall. Defence was great. Konate was a beast”

– Liverpool_soul in the This Is Anfield comments

I thought Van Dijk and Konate were absolutely outstanding. Both 9/10 games and either could be MOTM for me? — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 23, 2023