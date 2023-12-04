Dominik Szoboszlai has lauded the character shown by his team-mates in turning the game on its head in an enthralling 4-3 victory over Fulham.

Two late goals in as many minutes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold were enough to snatch a late victory at Anfield on Sunday, having gone 3-2 behind courtesy of a Bobby De Cordova-Reid header with 10 minutes to go.

Szoboszlai was replaced by Cody Gakpo after 65 minutes as part of a number of midfield tweaks made by Jurgen Klopp throughout the second half.

The Hungary captain watched on from the sidelines as the Reds salvaged an unlikely three points in the dying moments, and has since praised the grit on display in getting the result.

“Not every team is able to get up from the floor like that in ten minutes,” Szoboszlai told Sportal after the contest.

“It would be difficult to describe how much euphoria we experienced in the last quarter of an hour, and we took an important step towards achieving our goals.

“If we win all our [upcoming] games, we will be in the race. But the fact is, Arsenal and Manchester United are also in December’s schedule, so we have a really important time ahead of us.”

The draw for Euro 2024 was made the day before Liverpool’s memorable fightback, with Hungary and Scotland drawn together in Group A for the tournament.

It means that Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson will face off as opposing captains next summer, and the 23-year-old gave little away about the conversation he had with his Scottish counterpart about that prospect.

He continued: “It’s just Sunday. He is currently in rehabilitation, but we exchanged a few words before the game against Fulham. What was said will stay between us.”

Liverpool have two winnable away games in the space of three days at Sheffield United and Crystal Palace this week, with the visit of Man United lurking around the corner.

The dramatic nature of the late victory will no doubt give the squad a timely lift heading into a busy period of festive fixtures.