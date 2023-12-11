Chants of “feed the Scousers” and “sign on” are frequent throughout Liverpool and Everton games, but Sunday saw a perfect response at Goodison Park.

It is, sadly, to be expected now that opposing supporters will sing about poverty during games against clubs from Merseyside.

Regardless of the area the opposition is from, fans will invariably sing either ‘feed the Scousers’ or ‘sign on’, and often both.

There were even reports of ‘feed the Scousers’ chants during Tottenham vs. Man United in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Last week, Everton were subjected to it twice in four days, with Newcastle fans chanting about poverty throughout their side’s 3-0 loss at Goodison Park on Thursday and Chelsea fans doing the same on Sunday.

Less than a minute was on the clock before chants began from the away end at the weekend, continuing over the course of the late kickoff.

The work @SFoodbanks do is incredible and, unfortunately, vital in our communities. Foodbanks up and down the country need all of our support – especially at this time of year. We are proud of all you do. ??? https://t.co/yNHw1X6Ddd — Everton (@Everton) December 10, 2023

But every time a rendition of ‘feed the Scousers’ or ‘sign on’ began, the Fans Supporting Foodbanks logo was displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park.

“The work Fans Supporting Foodbanks do is incredible and, unfortunately, vital in our communities,” the club later wrote.

“Foodbanks up and down the country need all of our support – especially at this time of year. We are proud of all you do.”

An initiative founded by Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015, Fans Supporting Foodbanks began as a response to austerity measures brought in by the Tory government as poverty rates rise not only on Merseyside, but across the UK.

"Feed the Scousers " "Sign on sign' A club and its fan base standing together as one. It's not big or smart to chant about poverty and food insecurity Another massive collection today, thank you for your genorosity #HungerDoesntWearClubColours #RightToFood pic.twitter.com/hpMYi6G54D — FANS SUPPORTING FOODBANKS #RightToFood (@SFoodbanks) December 10, 2023

One of its founders, Ian Byrne, was elected as Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby in 2019.

It was only fitting, then, that Everton reminded supporters of the work of Fans Supporting Foodbanks whenever Chelsea fans began chanting.

Feed the scousers ? Delighted Everton have gone in front after the nonsense getting sung by the Chelsea fans. #EVECHE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 10, 2023

Classy from @Everton

The consummate community club Displaying the @SFoodbanks sign every time the “Dim Tim’s” from Chelsea sing “Feed the Scousers” Maybe they should encourage it in London where there seems to be a much bigger poverty issue – and few can afford to buy a house pic.twitter.com/gsEqIT3PKv — Rob Palmer (@robbopalmer) December 10, 2023

Every time the Chelsea supporters sang about poverty with the stereotypical 'Feed the Scousers' chant Everton FC chose to beam the @SFoodbanks work on the Goodison Park giant screen. — Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) December 10, 2023

Massive fan of @Everton putting this up whenever they sing Feed The Scousers ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0sfdAG0U4t — Natalie (@NKS_86) December 10, 2023

The Chelsea fans started singing Feed the Scousers. The badge for the food bank appeared on the big screen seconds later. Then Everton stuck the ball in the net. Then the away end was quiet. — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) December 10, 2023

Chelsea went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat following goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin, which means there are now only six points between them and Everton, who have already had 10 deducted.

The west London side, who have seen over £1 billion spent on players since their takeover in 2022, have won only five of their 16 games so far in this season’s Premier League.

Since the takeover, they have won 23 of a possible 69 games, losing 29 and drawing 17.