Everton applauded for “classy” response to Chelsea fans’ poverty chanting

Chants of “feed the Scousers” and “sign on” are frequent throughout Liverpool and Everton games, but Sunday saw a perfect response at Goodison Park.

It is, sadly, to be expected now that opposing supporters will sing about poverty during games against clubs from Merseyside.

Regardless of the area the opposition is from, fans will invariably sing either ‘feed the Scousers’ or ‘sign on’, and often both.

There were even reports of ‘feed the Scousers’ chants during Tottenham vs. Man United in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Last week, Everton were subjected to it twice in four days, with Newcastle fans chanting about poverty throughout their side’s 3-0 loss at Goodison Park on Thursday and Chelsea fans doing the same on Sunday.

Less than a minute was on the clock before chants began from the away end at the weekend, continuing over the course of the late kickoff.

But every time a rendition of ‘feed the Scousers’ or ‘sign on’ began, the Fans Supporting Foodbanks logo was displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park.

“The work Fans Supporting Foodbanks do is incredible and, unfortunately, vital in our communities,” the club later wrote.

“Foodbanks up and down the country need all of our support – especially at this time of year. We are proud of all you do.”

An initiative founded by Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015, Fans Supporting Foodbanks began as a response to austerity measures brought in by the Tory government as poverty rates rise not only on Merseyside, but across the UK.

One of its founders, Ian Byrne, was elected as Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby in 2019.

It was only fitting, then, that Everton reminded supporters of the work of Fans Supporting Foodbanks whenever Chelsea fans began chanting.

Chelsea went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat following goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin, which means there are now only six points between them and Everton, who have already had 10 deducted.

The west London side, who have seen over £1 billion spent on players since their takeover in 2022, have won only five of their 16 games so far in this season’s Premier League.

Since the takeover, they have won 23 of a possible 69 games, losing 29 and drawing 17.

