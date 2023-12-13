Fabinho has described Mohamed Salah as “happy at Liverpool” and dismissed the prospect of being joined by the Egyptian in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

The Brazilian joined the Saudi Pro League exodus from the Premier League over the summer, ending his five-year stay on Merseyside by signing for Al Ittihad in a deal worth around £40 million.

He has linked up with the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante for manager Marcelo Gallardo’s side, but he doesn’t expect his former team-mate Salah to follow him any time soon.

Despite a late summer approach being made by Fabinho‘s club, the midfielder insists the Egyptian king is “happy” at Anfield after what has been a promising start to the 2023/24 campaign.

“At this moment Mo Salah is happy at Liverpool,” Fabinho told talkSPORT.

“He’s scoring goals every game and he has been their best player. I’m very happy for Mo.

“This season he will stay at Liverpool so I wish him all the best and hope he keeps scoring goals and winning trophies with Liverpool.”

The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League tree, having amassed 37 points from their first 16 games to leapfrog Man City and Arsenal into pole position.

Fabinho left Anfield in the summer having collected every major medal available to him, and admits he is pleased to see his old side continue to perform without him.

“I’m really happy for the boys,” the 30-year-old continued.

“At the moment they are top of the league, of course, there is still much to play in the Premier League and there are some clubs next to them like Arsenal, Man City, even Aston Villa, they are doing very well this season.

“They are finding a way to win and finding goals after the 90 minutes, and this is really good. It shows their mentality and shows how good they are.

“They are really focused on trying to win the championship.”

Fabinho may be forced to come up against his former Premier League rivals in Man City next week should his side progress to the final of the Club World Cup, hosted in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian admits he isn’t overly enthused by the prospect of locking horns with Pep Guardiola’s side again in the showpiece, with tests against Al Ahly and Fluminense to come before that can happen.

He added: “I want to be in the final, and then to be honest I don’t want to play against Man City, because I know how good they are!”