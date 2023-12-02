This weekend’s visitors have received a welcome boost with the return of Joao Palhinha to fitness, but they will be without another key player at Anfield.

Palhinha was tentatively linked with a move to Liverpool at points over the summer, before his planned move to Bayern Munich fell through on transfer deadline day.

The midfielder remains a vital component in Marco Silva’s side, but Fulham were without him for the controversial 3-2 over Wolves due to suspension.

Now able to welcome him back into the fold, Fulham are unquestionably a stronger side with the Portuguese at their disposal, but another important player is expected to watch on from the sidelines.

Adama Traore has played just eight minutes of Premier League football since sustaining a hamstring injury back in September, and Silva revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Spaniard is among four players working their way back.

It leaves Fulham short of options across the pitch for a game in which they are hoping to spring a surprise, with the side currently sitting 14th in the league table.

The Standard had reported that Traore was due to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the encounter, but Silva has indicated that he will not be available at Anfield.

Previewing the contest, the Fulham boss said: “Issa Diop is still recovering but making steps forward. Adama Traoré, Rodrigo Muniz and Tyrese Francois are still the same.”

Diop is currently out with a foot injury, while Muniz and Francois are nursing a knee problem and a knock respectively.

Jurgen Klopp will also be without a number of his senior players for the clash, with Alisson, Diogo Jota, Thiago, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic all still unavailable.

Conor Bradley made his return to the field against LASK on Thursday night, having been sidelined with a back injury since the summer after returning from his loan spell with Bolton.

The Reds are looking to maintain their perfect home record so far this season, having won all 11 of their games at Anfield in all competitions in 2023/24 to this point.