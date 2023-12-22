★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp clears up Burnley comments – “welcome to my world”

Jurgen Klopp has moved to clarify his recent comments on Burnley, insisting he did not mean to take a dig at the town ahead of Liverpool’s Boxing Day trip there.

The German’s perceived slight came during a Q&A session that formed part of the test event for the opening of the upper tier of the expanded Anfield Road stand.

Asked about his Christmas plans in front of the 7,000 supporters present, Klopp said: “Where do we go on the 26th? Oh, a drive to Burnley. Yes, a great place to celebrate Christmas.”

Those remarks have since been seized upon on and characterised as a sinister dig at the town as a whole.

However, asked whether they were meant as a joke in his latest press conference, the manager sarcastically replied: “No it was 100 percent true… my God.

“I invite you now a little bit into my life. I come into the stadium at night, kids are playing, they score a goal when I arrive and 7,000 people go bonkers. I thought, ‘Oh my God, how nice is that?’

“So that was the mood I arrived in. Then, Pete (McDowall, LFCTV) asked me questions and I think I said it on the mic, that tomorrow there will be headlines, but I didn’t think for a second that it was serious.

“I said a lot of stuff and I’m a real idiot, I help you a lot with all these things. So the question around that was, ‘How will your Christmas be?’ And I said, ‘Who cares here about my Christmas?’

“Nobody does – yours (the journalists) as well, by the way.

“Obviously I know when we play Burnley but in that specific moment I didn’t have the schedule and he said Burnley and I said, ‘Oh, great place to be’.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 13, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) and Burnley's Jay Rodriguez during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“If he would have said London, I would say great place to be; if he would have said Fiji, I would’ve said great place to be, because we play football there and I wouldn’t have been with my family.

“The family of one of my best friends is from Burnley, just to make sure I have no issue with that.

“So if anybody thought I have… I go there for playing football like I go in all other cities, I never saw a bit of Burnley besides the stadium.

“Did I always enjoy being in the stadium? No, because they gave us hard fights, that’s it. Again, welcome to my planet.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023