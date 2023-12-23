Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Kostas Tsimikas‘ collarbone was “definitely broken” in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, with the left-back set to miss months.

Tsimikas was left prone on the touchline, and needing immediate medical attention, after a shove from Bukayo Saka in the first half of Sunday’s draw.

The left-back collided with Klopp in the technical area, and after treatment from Liverpool doctors was taken straight to hospital for checks.

Following the game, it was widely reported that Tsimikas had suffered a broken collarbone, which Klopp confirmed in his interview with Sky Sports.

“A massive shadow, Kostas Tsimikas, his collarbone is definitely broken,” the manager said.

“All the rest [with his injury], we have to see. Out for a long time, which is hard to swallow for us with the Robbo situation.”

Per the NHS, it takes around six to eight weeks for a broken collarbone to heal, with a similar timeframe to recover full strength.

This would suggest a timeframe of around three months, and perhaps more, for Tsimikas’ return.

As Klopp mentioned, Tsimikas’ layoff comes at a time when Andy Robertson is still working his way back from a long-term shoulder injury.

Robertson is in training after surgery to correct the problem in October, but is not yet able to join his team-mates in contact sessions, with a comeback slated for January.

Asked further on Tsimikas’ issue, and in particular his own involvement, Klopp emphasised the loss felt with another left-back blow.

“I thought it wasn’t a real problem. I had no pain and thought maybe Kostas came away [OK],” he admitted.

“I would happily give my collarbone if Kostas would be fit again.

“I was completely fine, in that moment I thought Kostas as well, and he said ‘no, it’s broke’. It’s not cool.

“I wasn’t even sure if I fell on him or how it happened. These things should not happen.”