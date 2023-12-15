The headlines and stories emerging from Man United make for captivating viewing, but Jurgen Klopp is not under-estimating Sunday’s opponent, not when awards and form have been on their side.

As a Liverpool fan, it is always an enjoyable experience to watch United suffer, and they were delivered another blow in midweek after finishing last in their Champions League group.

The problems are mounting, as is the pressure on Erik ten Hag ahead of the trip to Anfield.

But Liverpool fans know all too well that form is not always the decisive factor in this fixture, and Klopp is just as wary of underestimating a side who won two awards for the month of November.

“I never like when the headlines about United aren’t great before we play because it’s always like, ‘okay’,” Klopp said as he previewed Sunday’s match, via Optus Sport.

“It’s the game where you can put everything right. I don’t follow United closely enough to know exactly what’s the problem there.

"Ten Hag became manager of the month last month. I saw that they were the team in form result wise in the last month, so how can it be all wrong?"

“But I saw Erik became Manager of the Month last month, I saw that they were the team in form result-wise in the last month.

“How can it be all wrong? I just don’t understand it.”

In the month of November, Ten Hag was named Manager of the Month and Harry Maguire the Player of the Month after winning all three of their league fixtures.

Despite the doom and gloom sitting at their front door, United are currently eighth in the form table with nine points from the last 15, and, somehow, they sit only six points off the top four.

Many are predicting Liverpool to teach United another punishing lesson, but another 7-0 is not likely to be on the cards – all Klopp wants is his side to “understand the situation and give your all.”

“Yes, the 7-0 we knew that on the day it was a freak result, that happens once in a life and if it helps anybody for the next game, it’s the team who lost 7-0 not the team who won 7-0,” Klopp said.

“That’s another thing. If you take it all out of consideration, we just play a football game against the rival, the historical rival of Liverpool FC at home at Anfield.

“That in itself should make it a special game, that’s what I want to see from us, a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all, that’s all I need.”

Liverpool have won four of the last five meetings at Anfield, in that time United have scored one goal to the Reds’ 16.