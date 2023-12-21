After booking a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, Liverpool turn their attentions back to the Premier League title race and a huge meeting with fellow contenders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp was able to make six changes for the midweek visit of West Ham, as he accounted for the fact his team are in the midst of a run of three games in six days.

Given the ‘pre-planned’ changes seen during the 5-1 win at Anfield, with three brought off on the hour and two others later on, it is safe to say at least nine positions are likely set.

But the manager still faces some major selection dilemmas coming into this festive meeting with the current league leaders.

Things should at least be straightforward when it comes to naming a back five.

Alisson is sure to return in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate will do the same at right-back and centre-back respectively after all three did not start against West Ham.

Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas will also be asked to go again on the left-hand side of the Liverpool defence.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister‘s ongoing absence means Wataru Endo will continue in the holding role, while Dominik Szoboszlai looks a dead cert ahead of him.

The remaining selection in the middle is a tricky one, with Ryan Gravenberch expected to be back in contention after missing Wednesday’s game with fatigue.

But while Curtis Jones played the entire 90 minutes of that game, the fact he scored a brilliant brace and has had his minutes managed of late surely puts him in line for another start.

Up top, Mohamed Salah is the only guaranteed presence after only coming off the bench to put West Ham to the sword with another goal.

Luis Diaz was also rested for that tie, but his patchy recent form and the success of Darwin Nunez‘s return to the left-hand side has given Klopp food for thought.

It could be that the Uruguayan stays in that position for the visit of Arsenal, with Cody Gakpo keeping his place in the centre-forward role.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo