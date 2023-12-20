Jurgen Klopp delivered a passionate speech, urging fans to create an atmosphere at Anfield, after an incident during Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham.

The Reds produced one of the their most complete performances of the season as they dominated West Ham to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

But during the first half at Anfield, Klopp was seen in a furious attempt to energise the fans in the Main Stand, amid concerns over the atmosphere in the stadium.

It came after a flat afternoon in the 0-0 draw with Man United on Sunday, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville labelling it the “worst” atmosphere he had ever seen in the fixture.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the victory over West Ham, Klopp addressed the confrontation with supporters.

“I have to say it was long ago that I said it, but I thought in the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me,” he said.

“I asked people, ‘what do you want?’. We changed a lot of things, we dominated West Ham like crazy, we missed chances.

“If I would have been in the stands, I would be on my toes – 1,000 percent. I don’t know if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say, ‘oh, sorry we didn’t smash them’.

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield I would say, they didn’t play this week, they prepare for this game and they will be prepared.

“We need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me having an argument with the opposition coach or whatever. We need you from the first second.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know, sorry, we have to play as well, but if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

Klopp effectively broke the fourth wall during this speech, speaking directly to camera, emphasising his message to supporters attending Saturday’s game.

It shows not only how important the clash with Arsenal is, but how significant he views the role of the supporters in Liverpool’s performance.