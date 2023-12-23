Kostas Tsimikas was immediately taken to hospital following his shoulder injury against Arsenal, sparking genuine fears of another long-term left-back layoff.

Tsimikas made his 15th start of the season as Liverpool hosted Arsenal in the Premier League, with the Greek filling in admirably for Andy Robertson.

But midway through the first half a shove from Bukayo Saka sent Tsimikas flying on the touchline, colliding with Jurgen Klopp in his technical area.

The 27-year-old was left prone and received swift treatment from Liverpool’s medical staff, and though he urged club doctor Jonathan Power to wait, he was brought off as Joe Gomez came on.

While the game carried on, Tsimikas was taken straight down the tunnel and, per widespread reports, transported to hospital for tests.

Ahead of a post-match update from Klopp, the fear is that Tsimikas has suffered a serious injury, with no time spared in seeking further medical attention.

If there is any damage to the left-back’s shoulder it would follow a similar problem for Robertson, who has been out since October after requiring surgery for an issue sustained on Scotland duty.

Robertson dislocated his shoulder under a challenge from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, and is yet to return to contact training at the AXA Training Centre.

Speaking before the clash with Arsenal, Klopp revealed his hope that Robertson will be able to return to action in January.

In the absence of both Tsimikas and Robertson, which is likely to be the case for the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day at the very least, Gomez is expected to fill in.

Beyond the natural right-sider, Klopp has youngsters Luke Chambers, 19, and Calum Scanlon, 18, available as cover.