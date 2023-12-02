The current top scorer in League One has chosen Anfield as his ideal destination for an FA Cup third-round tie with Charlton.

Alfie May arrived at The Valley in 2020 after his move from Doncaster and already has 17 goals to his name from 22 appearances this season.

The Addicks will travel to Gillingham on Saturday looking to book their place in the third round proper of the world’s oldest national football competition.

At that stage, Premier League teams are introduced into the fold, with Liverpool set to learn their fate in the draw which will take place the day after Charlton’s clash.

May admits he is “not a big football lover” but singled out the Reds as his dream cup tie should his side progress this weekend.

“The FA Cup is an amazing trophy to play in and it’s important for us to make some money for the club,” May told the Mirror.

“If we can get a big draw, I’d want Anfield away. I’m not a big football lover but my dad’s a big Liverpool fan. That’d be a great trip, wouldn’t it?”

May is in prolific form for Michael Appleton’s side, who currently sit 10th in the third tier of English football.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to take that hot streak to Anfield if he gets his wish on Saturday evening, describing it as “the best feeling ever” to get on the scoresheet.

“I just see net. I love scoring goals and seeing the ball go in the net. It’s the best feeling ever,” he continued.

“The first couple of games at Charlton I was feeling the pressure. I was brought in to score goals and it wasn’t really going my way.

“Then the new gaffer came in, put me in a free role and said to just run forward. That’s all I do. I score goals.”

The draw for the third round will take place on Sunday at around 1pm (GMT) and can be watched live on ITV1 and ITVX in the build up to Reading’s meeting with Eastleigh.

Liverpool will be hoping to replicate the run which saw them lift the trophy two seasons ago, with Kostas Tsimikas converting the winning penalty in the shootout after a goalless two hours at Wembley.