The final game of the Europa League is upon us, and we can sit back and relax for this one safe in the knowledge that qualification for the last 16 is already secured.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Orel Grinfeeld.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Union SG: Moris; Burgess, Machida, Mac Allister; Castro-Montes, Amani, Sadiki, Puertes, Lapoussin; Amoura, Nilsson

Subs: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Teklab, Rodriguez, Terho, Sykes, Huygevelde, Leysen

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Doak, Gordon, Gakpo

Subs: Pitaluga, Mrozek, Gomez, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Hill, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Koumas, Diaz, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.