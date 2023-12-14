★ PREMIUM
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) and Union SG's Kevin Mac Allister during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Union SG vs. Liverpool – Follow the Europa League clash here!

The final game of the Europa League is upon us, and we can sit back and relax for this one safe in the knowledge that qualification for the last 16 is already secured.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Orel Grinfeeld.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Union SG: Moris; Burgess, Machida, Mac Allister; Castro-Montes, Amani, Sadiki, Puertes, Lapoussin; Amoura, Nilsson

Subs: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Rasmussen, Eckert, Teklab, Rodriguez, Terho, Sykes, Huygevelde, Leysen

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Doak, Gordon, Gakpo

Subs: Pitaluga, Mrozek, Gomez, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Hill, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Koumas, Diaz, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

