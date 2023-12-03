Trent Alexander-Arnold produced another game-changing display as Liverpool were forced to fight back from 3-2 down to beat Fulham 4-3 in an Anfield classic.

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

Premier League (14), Anfield

December 3, 2023

Goals

Leno OG 20′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Wilson 24′

Mac Allister 38′ (assist – none)

Tete 45+3′

De Cordova-Reid 80′

Endo 87′ (assist – Salah)

Alexander-Arnold 88′ (assist – Tsimikas)

On an afternoon that saw Mo Salah hunting for his 200th goal for the club, he looked to have done so after just seven minutes, only for it to be ruled out for offside after Bernd Leno spilled Dominik Szoboszlai‘s long-range shot.

A break of over five minutes followed as Leno received treatment for a head injury, challenging Anfield to maintain the atmosphere on a cold December afternoon.

If they were flagging, Trent Alexander-Arnold got the fire going again with a stunning free-kick to open the scoring, his whipped strike thundering off the crossbar and in off Leno.

Liverpool were all over Fulham after their goal, but somehow conceded an equaliser just four minutes later, a simple drilled cross turned past Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post by ex-Reds winger Harry Wilson.

Order was then restored through a special, special strike from Alexis Mac Allister.

With the ball nodded back infield by a Fulham player, it landed at the feet of Mac Allister, who took a breathe and arrowed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 30 yards out.

But it was, again, undone by poor work at the other ending, with slack marking and Kelleher all over the place as Kenny Tete equalised on the cusp of half-time.

HT: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

After a long and frenetic first half, Liverpool were tasked with pushing for the lead again after the break, and Darwin Nunez smashed the crossbar early on following a speedy counter.

Then another wasted chance for Nunez, who began the move by releasing Szoboszlai and raced on to Salah’s pullback, only to fire weakly at Leno.

Liverpool struggled to craft openings as the game wore on, and then went behind through more abject defending as Bobby De Cordova-Reid started and finished the move, with Kostas Tsimikas easily beaten in the air.

Then another spectacular goal from Wataru Endo, off the bench, levelled up and Alexander-Arnold’s second tied it up – what a comeback.

From 3-2 down to 4-3 up in two minutes. Alexander-Arnold the hero, title hunt still on.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip (Konate 69′), Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister (Gomez 65′), Szoboszlai (Gakpo 65′), Gravenberch (Endo 83′); Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs not used: Adrian, Quansah, Elliott, Jones, Doak

Fulham: Leno; Tete (Castagne 75′), Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed (Vinicius 90′), Palhinha; Wilson (Willian 62′), Pereira (Cairney 62′), Iwobi (De Cordova-Reid 75′); Jimenez

Subs not used: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Ballo-Toure, Lukic

Next match: Sheffield United (A) – Premier League – Wednesday, December 6, 7.30pm (GMT)