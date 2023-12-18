Liverpool will not take part in the newly expanded Club World Cup in 2025, meaning their next chance to feature in the tournament would not be until 2029 – plenty will take that quite happily.

Despite the obvious calls for greater player welfare, FIFA continue to add games to the calendar, and their latest brain child involves a 32-team Club World Cup tournament starting from 2025.

But Liverpool will take no part in the first edition of the new controversial tournament after FIFA confirmed the criteria for qualification, which allows only two clubs per country to take part.

Man City and Chelsea are already guaranteed their spots having won the Champions League in the pre-determined four-year cycle, and only Arsenal could join them if they win Ol’ Big Ears this season.

If you’re thinking that Liverpool have more coefficient points than Chelsea, you would be right, but, as per The Telegraph, FIFA have decided winning the Champions League supersedes those points.

The Club World Cup will take place every four years from 2025 and it will take place during the summer months – and you sense Liverpool will feel somewhat relieved that they won’t be taking part.

Obviously, the club would be missing out on a financial windfall but there is a huge concern over fixture congestion and the demands placed on players.

It is growing out of control and the breaking point feels like it is looming on the horizon.

Currently, the Club World Cup is an annual affair that pits the winner of each confederation’s premier club competition, in addition to the host’s champions, against one another.

Liverpool lifted the trophy for the first time in 2019 following their European Cup success, but the earliest chance to add to their tally will now be 2029 with these changes.

So far, in addition to City and Chelsea, those already qualified from Europe are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Inter Milan, Porto and Benfica.

The balance sheet may say otherwise, but it feels like it could be an advantage for Liverpool not to be involved.