Liverpool Pep Lijnders has conceded that Dominik Szoboszlai has suffered a dip in form after hugely impressive start to his Anfield career.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant has backed the midfielder to get back to his best soon, thanks to the work ethic he has continued to show at the AXA Training Centre.

Szoboszlai quickly emerged as the creative heartbeat of a new-look Liverpool team following his £60 million arrival from RB Leipzig over the summer.

However, his waning influence was perhaps best underlined by his early withdrawal as the Reds chased a goal against Man United on Sunday.

Asked about the Hungarian’s recent performance, Lijnders said: “He’s 22, he’s so young. We are really happy that he made an impact already. We know what he’s capable of.

“The only way to come back to the standards he had is to work harder, to work better, to train better. I’m not saying that he’s not, understand me right there!

“He has this character that he wants to show and wants to be important for the team, as long as he keeps that and he fights and the team around him is stable, he will come back to his best.

“But we already saw what he is capable of and that’s something we need.

“Last year, everybody was saying we need to renew our midfield, we need new boys. Now we have new boys and there will always be difficult phases, less top moments in a season.

“We’re just really happy that he’s with us, that’s for sure.”