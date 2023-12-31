Fabio Carvalho‘s premature return from his loan spell with Leipzig has been confirmed by Liverpool after just 360 minutes of action in the first half of the season.

There was plenty of hope for what Carvalho could achieve on loan this season after a topsy-turvy debut campaign for Liverpool, with this his chance to find some confidence.

It did not work out that way, however, with Carvalho making just 15 appearances, only three of which were starts, for Leipzig in the first half of the season.

Liverpool had long been expected to recall him early, as This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch previously reported, and his return has now been announced by the club.

It was not even that long ago that Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder insisted Carvalho “will get his playing time,” but the signing of Eljif Elmas from Napoli was another nod to his path being blocked.

But Schroder did have some kind parting words for Carvalho following the temporary spell which had high expectations from both clubs and the player.

“Fabio was able to quickly integrate himself here, but both parties had expected more from his time here – especially Fabio in terms of his playing time,” Schroder said, via Leipzig’s website.

“Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him. We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early.

“We would like to thank Fabio for his efforts at RBL and wish him all the best for the future.”

With the objective of a loan to play consistently and continue developing, the 21-year-old’s return to Anfield is no surprise, but that does not automatically indicate a role in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for the rest of the season.

As Carvalho has only played for Leipzig this season, he is free to play for another club and, therefore, a second loan will be on the cards.

Though, the Reds will certainly be critical of where they send Carvalho next as game time is vital for the 21-year-old, who has featured a total of just 19 times throughout 2023.

He is just one of a handful of loans expected to end early, with further announcements expected early into the new year.