Liverpool confirm Joel Matip’s ACL surgery was a success

Joel Matip‘s season ended after suffering an ACL injury in the win over Fulham, and he has since undergone surgery – which has been deemed “successful.”

Up until that match against Fulham, Matip had featured in every matchday squad for Liverpool in a rare, but welcome, run of form and fitness.

But an innocuous challenge led to significant damage, with Matip the latest Liverpool defender to suffer a tear to his ACL, ending his season.

On Wednesday, 10 days after suffering the injury, Liverpool confirmed Matip’s surgery has now been completed and he will continue to take the next steps in his recovery at the AXA Training Centre.

The club say “no timescale is currently being placed on his recovery,” but we certainly will not be seeing him again this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his desire to see Matip handed a short-term deal, at the very least, and he expects the club to feel the same.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure the club will show their class, as you should do it,” Klopp said last week.

“I’m pretty sure the club told Joel already that, whatever happens, as long as he is injured everything is fine.

“Now we have to make the decision with Joel how it looks after that. That’s a normal thing to do but he deserves all the support from us and he will get it.”

Nothing has been settled as of yet, but it is the least the club can do for a loyal servant as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Though, Matip’s absence will not force Liverpool’s hand in the upcoming transfer window, with Klopp having already played down any possible replacement.

“After eight years, I still just never understand this. You always talk about transfers like it would be the easiest thing in the world,” he said.

“Just bringing in a player, finding the money for it – as if we have endless money – we always talk about it. I really don’t understand it.

“Everybody, you, the fans, everybody talks about it, ‘we need another player’.

“They all cost money, it must be the right player. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top, top centre-half.”