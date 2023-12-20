Liverpool FC team news vs. West Ham – 7 injuries and available squad

Liverpool are without several key players as West Ham arrive at Anfield for this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

At the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders brought the surprising news that Alexis Mac Allister is now ruled out until at least the Newcastle game on New Year’s Day.

There was slightly better news though that Ryan Gravenberch‘s injury was revealed to be only muscle fatigue, making him a doubt but not unavailable.

A start for the Dutchman is hugely unlikely, especially with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones almost certain to come into the midfield.

Wataru Endo will likely be required to continue in the deepest role in midfield, given Mac Allister’s extended layoff, while Dominik Szoboszlai looks like a player who needs a rest.

Up front, Diogo Jota is back doing ball work but not in team training, so is definitely out of this game and likely vs. Arsenal on Saturday.

And with Ben Doak requiring knee surgery, meaning he’s out for at least three months, the options up front are very slim.

We expect Cody Gakpo to come in for Luis Diaz, but beyond that the options are only youngster Kaide Gordon – which seems unlikely after his first first-team appearance in 18 months last week.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch*

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Gordon

* = doubt