With fantastic recent form against Man United, Liverpool could break a club record when they face Erik ten Hag’s team at Anfield.

The Reds have won four of their last five matches. Meanwhile, Man United have lost three of their last four.

With the visiting supporters extremely pessimistic heading to Anfield, all the signs point to a Liverpool win but, as everyone knows, this fixture can throw up surprises from nowhere.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will have to be fully on their game in front of the biggest crowd at Anfield since 1977.

Omens are good

At Anfield, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last seven league clashes, with four wins and three draws – their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at home since a run of nine in the 1970s.

The Reds have only conceded one goal in the last seven encounters at Anfield, going back to December 2018.

In the last five meetings on home soil, Liverpool have scored 16 times to United’s one. In the last five encounters home and away, Liverpool have scored 21 goals while conceding four.

The last three drawn games between the teams at Anfield have all ended 0-0 – in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

Although Liverpool have won only eight of the last 24 league meetings home and away, they have lost only two of the last 14.

The current seven-game unbeaten home run against Man United in the league is their longest since 1979 – when they recorded nine without loss.

Erik ten Hag’s team have lost 12 of their 24 games in all competitions this season, as many as they lost in the whole of the last campaign.

A look back

Last season in this game, Liverpool won 7-0 to record the biggest ever victory by either side in the history of the fixture.

The Reds’ goals that day came from Cody Gakpo (2), Darwin Nunez (2), Mo Salah (2) and Roberto Firmino, with Salah becoming the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League.

Their 7-0 win last season was the first time in Premier League history that any team had scored seven goals in a game without one coming in the opening 30 minutes.

This is the 212th meeting of English football’s two biggest clubs in all competitions, and the 181st league encounter.

Liverpool have won 19 Premier League meetings, with Man United winning 29 and 14 ending in a draw. At Anfield, in that period Liverpool have won 12 with seven draws and 12 defeats.

A club record on the line

A goal from the Reds will see Liverpool score for a 35th consecutive game in all competitions, and it will set a new club record. The previous record was set by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds from April-December 2021.

Liverpool could score four goals or more in three successive Anfield games for the first time since December 2019 when they defeated Newcastle 4-0, Arsenal 5-1 and Crystal Palace 4-3.

Only twice before has Anfield ever witnessed league attendances of more than 57,000. The record is 58,757 v Chelsea in December 1949 with the other being 57,561 v Middlesbrough in October 1948.

Liverpool could keep a club record fifth successive home league clean sheet against United.

In this meeting last season Salah became the first Liverpool player in history to score against the Red Devils in a fifth consecutive league game.

In fact, the Egyptian has scored more goals for Liverpool against Man United than any other player in the club’s history. He has 12 in his 12 appearances, including 11 goals in his last six games in league and cup.

Salah has netted more goals against Man United (12) than he has against any other team, one more than Man City.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 14, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2 , Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 4

Man United: McTominay 6, Bruno Fernandes 5 , Hojland 5, Casemiro 4, Garnacho 3, Martial 2, Rashford 2, Dalot 1, Eriksen 1, Lindelof 1, Maguire 1, Mejbri 1, Varane 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).