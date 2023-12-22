Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal – 4 changes & 2 big decisions for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has two big decisions facing him for the Arsenal match, as he likely makes at least four changes to the Liverpool side that beat West Ham.

This season, manager’s Premier League starting lineups have been largely influenced by who has played in the preceding midweek fixture.

The match against Arsenal should be no different with Liverpool likely to make at least four changes to the League Cup XI.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Ryan Gravenberch is “fine”

Diogo Jota “getting closer and closer but not ready” vs. Arsenal

The same goes for Alexis Mac Allister, who is not expected to play until 2024

Andy Robertson‘s body is fine except for his shoulder. Klopp said: “We hope it will be January”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Arsenal

Saturday’s selection is made far easier by looking at the team that started against West Ham on Wednesday.

We can expect key names, such as Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, to come back back in, as Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott drop out.

The big decisions come on the left, with Curtis Jones and Gravenberch vying for a midfield slot.

In attack, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have two spots to play for. With the former only a substitute vs. West Ham, we’d expect Diaz to play.

That potentially leaves Gakpo to play through the middle, with Nunez currently misfiring.

Here is how Liverpool will likely start:

Gakpo plays as a deeper centre-forward

Jones gets the nod ahead of Gravenberch in this scenario

Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back as Gomez drops to the bench

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

There is the possibility that, in Mac Allister’s absence, Klopp decides to set up Liverpool like he did against West Ham.

Wednesday saw the Reds start in a system closer to how they played in the years prior to Nunez’s arrival, but now with Gakpo taking Roberto Firmino‘s role.

We’ve also seen Klopp begin to move Alexander-Arnold into a proper midfield position when Liverpool have been trailing, and Gomez’s strong right-back showings could influence Klopp’s mind into taking the plunge.

Alexander-Arnold starts as the No. 6 instead of Wataru Endo

Ibrahima Konate plays despite another good performance from Jarell Quansah on Wednesday

Curtis Jones plays to provide defensive solidity with Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai next to him

Here is how an alternate team could look:

Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Whatever side Klopp decides to go with, Anfield should be well up for this one and push Arsenal back from the first minute.

It will then be up to the players to prevent them from growing into the game and being able to show their quality.