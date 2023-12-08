Liverpool’s next test as they bid to prove their title credentials this month comes against Crystal Palace, and Jurgen Klopp has plenty to consider when selecting his team.

The Reds kept things ticking along nicely with a win over Sheffield United, keeping them within two points of Arsenal at the top of the table.

A reunion with former boss Roy Hodgson stands in the way of heading into the Man United clash with three successive wins, and we can expect a number of changes at Selhurst Park for this one.

Let’s take a look at the lineup options for the Liverpool boss this weekend.

Team news

Here’s what the boss told us as he previewed the clash:

Alexis Mac Allister “looks good” but is a doubt for Saturday

Alisson is training again but will not be available this weekend

Squad must “overcome difficulties” to thrive in the festive season

Liverpool’s XI vs. Crystal Palace

The manager is without at least six key senior figures in his squad as things stand, making rotation during the festive period trickier than he would probably like.

Joel Matip became the latest name added to the list of absentees, with his ACL tear potentially spelling an unfortunate end to his Liverpool career due to his contract expiry this summer.

Mac Allister looks increasingly likely to be rested having been withdrawn prematurely in both wins over Fulham and Sheffield United.

With a quick turnaround following the midweek win, Klopp is expected to make further tweaks to his side, preferably without compromising on quality.

Here is how it might all look on Saturday lunchtime:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

The eight-day gap between league fixtures may mean Klopp decides he can afford to stick with the likes of Mac Allister in the knowledge that he can mix things up in Thursday’s dead rubber against Union SG.

Luis Diaz has started the last two league games but may find himself rested in midweek, which would mean he would be likely to keep his place on Saturday.

Conversely, Ryan Gravenberch has made just one league start since last month’s international break and impressed after coming off the bench against the champions, so he could well be in contention this weekend.

That may mean we see something like this instead:

Diaz to keep his place on the left of the front three

Gravenberch and Mac Allister to both start in the middle

Gomez to keep his place, but be moved to centre-back

This is how the different set-up would look:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Despite the increasing injuries, the boss still has a number of permutations to work with and sufficient quality to extend the winning run against Crystal Palace.

He will be keen to keep confidence high heading into next weekend’s huge clash with Man United, not to mention Arsenal’s visit six days later.

Another big game awaits. Just win, Reds.