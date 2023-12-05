With Liverpool’s festive fixtures beginning to come thick and fast, changes should be in line for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Man City‘s draw against Tottenham and Liverpool’s comeback against Fulham has put some extra weight on the upcoming schedule.

The Reds know they have it in them to compete for the title but it has been relegation-threatened sides against which Klopp’s team have struggled.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up for their match against Sheffield United.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Joel Matip‘s knee injury “doesn’t look good”

Diogo Jota “was running yesterday (Monday) outside” but won’t be fit for Wednesday

Alisson is “closer, but obviously not available for tomorrow”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Sheffield United

With Liverpool in the middle of a run featuring eight matches in 24 days, rotation from Klopp is inevitable and necessary, most would argue.

Jota’s absence in attack makes things more straight forward in attack, as it means the impressive Cody Gakpo will almost certainly be awarded a start on Wednesday or Saturday.

Matip’s injury also makes things fairly simple in defence, with Ibrahima Konate to start alongside Virgil van Dijk, meaning Jarell Quansah is first reserve.

Here’s what we expect to happen.

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Alternatively, we could see Alexis Mac Allister start despite being taken off after 65 minutes against Fulham due to fatigue.

As it is an away match, we could also see Gomez reprise his role at left-back, like against Luton, with Diaz retaining his left-wing spot.

Darwin Nunez is dropped to the bench in this scenario.

Gomez starts at left-back with Jones in front for cover

Gakpo plays through the middle as Diaz remains in the team

Mac Allister is picked again to start in a strong midfield

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Having played Europa League football this season, Liverpool should be well-versed in going out to get a result with different players on the pitch.

With that in mind, Sheffield United shouldn’t pose a problem, especially given there should be fewer changes for this than in Europe.

However, with Chris Wilder returning as manager under the floodlights, we know three points aren’t guaranteed.