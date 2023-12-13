Liverpool will not be pursuing a January deal for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, This Is Anfield understands.

Along with Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the Reds have been repeatedly linked with a winter swoop for the Portuguese in recent weeks.

However, Jurgen Klopp has no plans to bolster his options in the holding midfield position with a move for Palhinha next month.

At 28, the Portugal international is outside the usual age range of signings Liverpool have made under owners Fenway Sports Group.

What’s more, after he penned a new deal following the collapse of a proposed £55m move to Bayern over the summer, it is understood that Fulham will demand a fee of £70m to do business in January.

That is far beyond what the Reds would typically pay, meaning they are expected to stick with their current options in the anchor role until the end of the season.

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister has featured there most frequently this term, making 18 appearances across all competitions.

Wataru Endo has also begun to emerge as an important rotation option in that position following his surprise £16m arrival from Stuttgart.

As such, Bayern and Arsenal could be left to battle it out as they look to improve their options in the engine room for the second half of the season.

According to FBRef, Palhinha leads the Premier League for tackles made this campaign with 72.

He has also scored twice across 13 top-flight appearances so far this term.