A ruthless Man City U18s side put the young Reds to the sword on Saturday as Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s team fell to their third league defeat of the season.

Man City U18s 3-0 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, City Football Academy

December 2, 2023

Goals: Mukasa 28′, Harrison 62′, 90+7′

Man City made a bright start to proceedings and came close to breaking the deadlock when Farid Alfa-Ruprecht called Kornel Misciur into action on more than one occasion and saw another effort disallowed within the first half an hour.

The hosts didn’t have to wait long to get their opener, however, with Divine Mukasa steering a left-footed finish home from close range for a well-worked first goal.

It was a dominant first-half display from the young Citizens, with Liverpool fortunate not to go into the break more than a goal behind.

The theme of knocking on the door continued into the second period, with Alfie Harrison going close to doubling the advantage shortly before the hour mark but pulling his effort wide.

He was then rewarded for his persistence minutes later, finishing a purposeful run down the left-hand flank by side-footing the ball between Misciur’s legs to make it 2-0.

The visitors fought hard to try and find a way back into the contest, but their best periods of second-half pressure only culminated in a handful of half chances.

The tough afternoon was rounded off in the dying seconds, when Harrison made it a brace for himself with one of the final touches of the game.

It was another calm finish beyond Miscuir from inside the area that put the finishing touches to an impressive Man City display and ensured that the hosts came away with all three points.

It is a result that sees Liverpool fall six points behind U18 Premier League leaders Man United, with Man City inflicting a third defeat of the season upon the young Reds.

Another trip to Manchester awaits next weekend, where Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on table toppers Man United at Carrington on Saturday.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s side will be hopeful of an improved performance in a game that represents the biggest test of the domestic campaign so far.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Kelly (Onanuga 78′), Pitt, Lucky, Gyimah; Trueman (Enahoro-Marcus 85′), Morrison, Laffey; Kone-Doherty (Pennington 78′), Figueroa (Sonni-Lambie 78′), Danns

Subs not used: Morana

Next match: Man City (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, December 2, 11am (GMT)