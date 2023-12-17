★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund sees his shoot saved by Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans doubt title chances after “diabolical” finishing vs. Man United

The statistics weighed heavily in Liverpool’s favour against Man United, but they failed to break the stalemate and it asked questions of any title hopes this season.

Anticipation, nerves and all the possibilities were in the air on a record day for Anfield, though it fizzled out quite quickly with both sides devoid of quality.

Waiting for any moment of quality was excruciating as the Reds proved out of sync and without the necessary level of accuracy.

Shots on goal didn’t prove a problem – there was 34 of them – but few tested Andre Onana, with Liverpool having a preference for long-range strikes.

Frustration was only one word for it as the chance to remain at the top of the table went begging, highlighting the areas Liverpool still need to improve.

Here is how fans reacted to the stalemate after letting a big opportunity pass them by.

 

For better or worse, title credentials were debated…

“When a team sits back like that, we run out of ideas quickly. If there is bit a magic from one of our players to bail us out, then it’s crickets. But this is what a team in transition looks like. top 4 is still the aim. These type of performances will happen again and again.”

Red_Arrows! in TIA comments

“We go again. Were all human. Put it to bed. Arsenal next to show up. Think it will suit us with Arsenal playing with more intent.” – El Niño in TIA comments.

This performance had little going for it, but Liverpool are still in a strong position and we’ll know more about this side next week, with Arsenal the next league visitors to Anfield.

There is plenty to play for this week and all the Reds can do now is dust themselves off and make sure they find some more consistent form – and accuracy! – in the days and weeks to come.

