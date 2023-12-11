Erik ten Hag could be without a number of key players for Man United‘s trip to Liverpool, with two more absences emerging against Bayern Munich days before.

United know they will be without captain Bruno Fernandes when they head to Anfield, after the Portuguese picked up a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.

There is a debate to be had over whether Fernandes will be missed, of course, particularly given his awful display in the 7-0 defeat in the same fixture last season.

But Ten Hag would undoubtedly prefer the attacking midfielder to be available, with injury and illness limiting his options this week.

Before their trip to Merseyside, United host Bayern Munich in a crucial Champions League group tie which they need to win to avoid dropping out of Europe entirely.

An open training session on Monday revealed that both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will sit out of the Group A decider, with it explained that this is due to illness.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be fit for Sunday either then, with Ten Hag also facing a number of other fitness problems.

Victor Lindelof is back in training but remains a doubt, as do both Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, who are following individual programmes with the expectation of a return after Christmas.

Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia are all sidelined, while Jadon Sancho is no longer considered part of the first-team squad.

The array of absences meant United started their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday with Luke Shaw partnering Harry Maguire at centre-back, with Raphael Varane completely out of favour.

Ten Hag currently only has four fit central midfielders including 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, and the likelihood is that Scott McTominay is pushed forward against Liverpool to accommodate for Fernandes’ suspension.

If Martial and Rashford are both out, it would put more pressure on 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored five in five in the Champions League but is yet to find the back of the net in 12 league games.

Much will depend on the recovery of those two forwards, of course, plus any after-effects of what is likely to be a tough night against Bayern.

United have won just one of their last four games – the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last week – and only four of their last 10.

Possible Man United XI vs. Liverpool: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund