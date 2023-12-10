Man United will head into their Anfield trip next weekend off the back of a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, and will be without their skipper against the Reds.

It was an almost perfect Saturday from a Liverpool perspective, with the 2-1 comeback win in the early kick-off against Crystal Palace being followed up by an Arsenal defeat later in the day.

The Reds will end the weekend as league leaders for the first time in over two years, but the unexpected icing on the cake came at Old Trafford in between those games.

Erik ten Hag’s side were ripped apart by 13th-placed Bournemouth, with the Cherries picking up a memorable 3-0 victory away at Man United.

It comes after a run of relatively good form from the Red Devils, who had climbed to within three points of champions and neighbours Man City prior to the contest.

The result is likely to be a significant blow to confidence, with their next league game coming against Liverpool next weekend.

Man United‘s last visit to Anfield saw them suffer a 7-0 thrashing back in March, we make no apologies for bringing that up again!

They will be without captain Bruno Fernandes for that particular challenge, with the midfielder picking up a one-match suspension following his fifth booking of the season against the Cherries.

Fernandes has been a shining light in a tricky campaign for Man United, registering five goals and five assists for his side so far in 2023/24.

On the face of it, it is a blow for Ten Hag’s side. But given he didn’t turn up last time they came to Anfield, will his absence really be felt?

Liverpool find themselves at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace, and will be heavy favourites next Sunday.

Wins against Man United and Arsenal would ensure that the Reds are top at Christmas for the fourth time in six seasons, having picked up 37 points from their opening 16 games so far.

A huge clash awaits next weekend, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been handed an early advantage following a tough afternoon for their upcoming visitors.