Erik ten Hag has named Luke Shaw in his starting lineup for the clash at Liverpool, but the Man United boss is missing 11 first-team players.

The biggest fixture in English football awaits, with Liverpool out to keep their place at the top of the table and inflict further misery on United.

An extensive injury list and the suspension of captain Bruno Fernandes has left Ten Hag with a depleted side for the short trip up the M62.

However, he has welcomed back Shaw for the trip to Liverpool after a spell out with injury, he joins Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot in the backline.

The unlikely revival of 35-year-old Jonny Evans continues, he starts his seventh game of the season, and his centre-back partner Varane makes his first league start since September.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, returns to the squad, he starts from the bench as Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Scott McTominay make up United’s forward-thinking options.

As for their absentees, United are without the likes of Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Jason Sancho, Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial.

Victor Lindelof trained during the week but is not fit enough to make the matchday squad, but the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Facundo Pellistri and Rashford are available to United.

Ten Hag’s side were knocked out of Europe in midweek, are currently seventh in the table and have scored the sixth-fewest goals in the division (18).

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has named his strongest possible XI and the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz will be eager to be a constant thorn in the side of United’s defence.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Rashford